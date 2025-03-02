Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and traded as high as $7.30. Leatt shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Leatt Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

