Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2025

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEATGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Leatt Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS LEAT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372. Leatt has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.

Leatt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.