Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Leatt Stock Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS LEAT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372. Leatt has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.
Leatt Company Profile
