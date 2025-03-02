Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stake Lowered by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,573 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KD. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Kyndryl by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 983.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KD. Susquehanna raised their target price on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Kyndryl Price Performance

NYSE KD opened at $38.07 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70.

Insider Activity at Kyndryl

In other news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,594.94. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,374.37. This represents a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

