Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,064 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

