Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSPG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 214.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 37,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $72.86 and a 52 week high of $86.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

