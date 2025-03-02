Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covea Finance grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 21,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $503,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 240.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after buying an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total value of $2,920,413.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,383.08. This trade represents a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,007 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.33, for a total value of $2,555,222.31. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 144,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,769,732.49. This trade represents a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,190 shares of company stock worth $16,386,864. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TDY stock opened at $515.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.15. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.