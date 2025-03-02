Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,027,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,515,000 after purchasing an additional 811,692 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,841,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 5,151,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,037,000 after purchasing an additional 712,469 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

