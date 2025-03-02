Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 34.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 944.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.