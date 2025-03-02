Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in Intuit by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Intuit by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 110,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $613.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $605.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $627.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $171.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $553.24 and a 12 month high of $714.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489 shares in the company, valued at $325,664.22. This trade represents a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total value of $68,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,804. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,014 shares of company stock worth $140,855,687 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.88.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

