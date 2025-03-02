Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) Receives $144.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.00.
KRRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Korro Bio in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Korro Bio Price Performance
Shares of KRRO opened at $25.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. Korro Bio has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.
Korro Bio Company Profile
Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).
