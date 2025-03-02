Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) Receives $144.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.00.

KRRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Korro Bio in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRRO. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korro Bio by 172.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Korro Bio by 251.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Korro Bio by 1,018.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korro Bio by 129.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Korro Bio by 18.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRRO opened at $25.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. Korro Bio has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

