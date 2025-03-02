Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 870 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,488,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,670,000 after acquiring an additional 60,868 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,537,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,045,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,225,000 after acquiring an additional 67,448 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 947,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,895,000 after acquiring an additional 51,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 754,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $197.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.49 and its 200-day moving average is $196.23. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $176.09 and a one year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

