Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 5,476 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hanover Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 31,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $445,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.88. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $49.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.