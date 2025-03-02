Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 3,903 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,269,000 after acquiring an additional 121,099 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after purchasing an additional 552,003 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 922,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $134.05 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

