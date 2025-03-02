Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases 15,393 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 170,500.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.