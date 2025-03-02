Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Invests $1.02 Million in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.23% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCX. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 389.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 56,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 45,076 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 57,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 184,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 31,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

