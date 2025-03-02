Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 0.9% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.0% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 210,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $5,582,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 62,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Redburn Partners dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,820 shares of company stock worth $39,938,849 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.6 %

SCHW stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The company has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.61.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

