Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 513.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,709,000.

VUG stock opened at $405.73 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $417.45 and its 200 day moving average is $400.54. The stock has a market cap of $393.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

