Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires 4,867 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 43,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,926,000. Finally, PCG Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.25 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.72.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

