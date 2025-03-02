Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Short Interest Update

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,342,000 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the January 31st total of 3,540,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,726,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Know Labs Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of KNWN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,601. The firm has a market cap of $394.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. Know Labs has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.92.

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.

