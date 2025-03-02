KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $831.68.

KLAC opened at $708.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. KLA Co. has a one year low of $609.40 and a one year high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $94.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $716.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $714.86.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

