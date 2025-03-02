KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $11,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.43.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $135.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.92 and a 12 month high of $170.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

