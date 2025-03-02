Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $74.25 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 38.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,128. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.