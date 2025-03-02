Keynote Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,945 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 35.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE DEA opened at $11.28 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.49 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 557.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darrell W. Crate acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,835.89. The trade was a 6.19 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

