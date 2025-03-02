Keynote Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Keynote Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises 1.5% of Keynote Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $191.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $133.03 and a 52 week high of $225.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MTB. DA Davidson upped their target price on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (up from $233.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $537,566.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,856.81. The trade was a 13.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

