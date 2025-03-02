Keynote Financial Services LLC Invests $203,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,897.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,126 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.