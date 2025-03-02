Keynote Financial Services LLC Buys 526 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up approximately 1.0% of Keynote Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,831,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,173,000 after acquiring an additional 176,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,143,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,410,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,853,000 after purchasing an additional 182,130 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,267,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,994,000 after buying an additional 775,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,023,000 after buying an additional 949,407 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $66.66 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.89%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

