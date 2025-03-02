Keynote Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.22. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $265,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,348.92. This represents a 10.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $612,870 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

