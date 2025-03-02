Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Keweenaw Land Association Stock Up 1.2 %
KEWL stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. Keweenaw Land Association has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.
About Keweenaw Land Association
