Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Keweenaw Land Association Stock Up 1.2 %

KEWL stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. Keweenaw Land Association has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.

About Keweenaw Land Association

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. It holds subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets. Keweenaw Land Association, Limited was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ironwood, Michigan.

