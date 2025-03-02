Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Short Interest Down 72.2% in February

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Kenmare Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KMRPF remained flat at $3.79 during trading on Friday. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23.
About Kenmare Resources
