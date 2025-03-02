Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Short Interest Down 72.2% in February

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KMRPF remained flat at $3.79 during trading on Friday. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

