Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Price Tops $2,280.33 on Major Exchanges (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be bought for about $2,280.33 or 0.02581379 BTC on popular exchanges. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market cap of $359.85 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 549,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 549,639.06876579. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,309.0915393 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $1,630,350.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

