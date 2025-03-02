Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $105.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

JXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.40.

JXN opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.47. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $54.47 and a twelve month high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.28 per share, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,036.44. This represents a 4.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,134,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,036,000 after purchasing an additional 487,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,047,000 after buying an additional 153,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,522,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,767,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,082,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

