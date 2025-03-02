Kaspa Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and $75.83 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 25,792,330,382 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 25,789,864,233.873882. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.07856615 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $46,836,979.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

