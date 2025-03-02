Jupiter (JUP) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Jupiter (JUP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $93.87 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00000875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,651.30 or 0.99829083 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,472.63 or 0.99620840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter launched on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 6,999,978,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,637,438,889 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 6,999,978,467.667418 with 2,637,438,888.88 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.74861121 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 642 active market(s) with $87,023,991.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

