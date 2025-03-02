Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Short Interest Update

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
JTC Stock Performance
JTCPF stock remained flat at C$12.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.07. JTC has a 12 month low of C$9.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.15.
About JTC
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JTC
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.