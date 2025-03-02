JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 160.2% from the January 31st total of 657,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,612,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $55.98. 7,228,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,327. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Tiptree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,038,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $159,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

