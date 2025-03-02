JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 160.2% from the January 31st total of 657,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,612,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $55.98. 7,228,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,327. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Tiptree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,038,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $159,000.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

