JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target to $75.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

Shares of ORA opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.20. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $84.30.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $278,906,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,976,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,336,684.26. This represents a 55.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Granot sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $102,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,232. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 180.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 402 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4,691.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

