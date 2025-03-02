JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Price

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CARS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE:CARS opened at $13.19 on Friday. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $853.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 813.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cars.com by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Cars.com by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

