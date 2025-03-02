JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 263.93 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 19,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $585,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,630. This represents a 27.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,834.84. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,986 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.