Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSB) Declares Dividend of $0.29

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2925 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BBSB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.54. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $107.25.

About Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (BBSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bond (1-3 Y) index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with one to three years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

Dividend History for Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSB)

