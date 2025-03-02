Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSB) Declares Dividend of $0.29

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2925 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BBSB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.54. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $107.25.
About Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF
