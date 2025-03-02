Jose S. Suquet Acquires 494 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.44 per share, for a total transaction of $12,073.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,434.48. This represents a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

RF stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,354.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

