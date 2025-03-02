Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 787,536 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,294,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787,536 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 4.17% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $877,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,913.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IUSG opened at $138.55 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $109.63 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

