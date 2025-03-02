Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 42,411 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,912,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 2.84% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $535,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,063,000 after buying an additional 312,395 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15,767.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 270,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,769,000 after acquiring an additional 268,839 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,001,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,723,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $273.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.00 and a 52-week high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

