Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,184 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.86% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $38,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 59,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

XMHQ stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day moving average is $101.59. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $91.95 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.