Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 15,146 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 1.24% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $177,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,591,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $260.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.81 and a twelve month high of $277.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.