Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $3.14 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,808 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 7.94% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $3,138,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,394,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,652,000 after purchasing an additional 52,616 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,605,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,120,000 after buying an additional 77,537 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,544,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,132,000 after buying an additional 796,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 790,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IWB stock opened at $326.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.69. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $271.54 and a 12 month high of $337.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

