Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $121.37 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 134,451 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $121,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

