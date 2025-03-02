Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 51,485 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,485 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $99,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $292.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.10 and a 200 day moving average of $289.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

