John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $248.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.05.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

