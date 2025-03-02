John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 4,200 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,410.3% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.90. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.