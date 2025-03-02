John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 401.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 14.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 132.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 6.1% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $79.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.16. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $303.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.75 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OTTR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

